Deutsche Bank in US$220 million rate-rigging settlement in US

Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay US$220 million to settle charges by U.S. regulators that it fraudulently manipulated Libor and other benchmark interest rates.

FILE PHOTO - The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are photographed early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
The settlement between the German bank and the attorneys general of 44 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. was announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Deutsche Bank is the second bank to settle, and agreed to cooperate in the regulators' probe into possible misconduct by other banks.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

