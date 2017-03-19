Deutsche Bank issues 687.5m new shares at €11.65 each
- Posted 19 Mar 2017 22:15
- Updated 19 Mar 2017 22:20
FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank issued 687.5 million new shares as part of an €8 billion (US$8.59 billion) capital increase, the company said on Sunday (Mar 19).
Deutsche Bank said the subscription price for new shares would be €11.65 per share, with the subscription ratio set at 2:1.
The subscription period will run from March 21 through to April 6 and the new shares will have same dividend entitlement as existing shares, the company said.
($1 = 0.9310 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)
- Reuters