Deutsche Bank issues 687.5m new shares at €11.65 each

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank issued 687.5 million new shares as part of an €8 billion (US$8.59 billion) capital increase, the company said on Sunday (Mar 19).

Deutsche Bank said the subscription price for new shares would be €11.65 per share, with the subscription ratio set at 2:1.

The subscription period will run from March 21 through to April 6 and the new shares will have same dividend entitlement as existing shares, the company said.

($1 = 0.9310 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)



