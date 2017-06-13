Deutsche Bank reaches US$170 million Euribor-rigging settlement

Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay US$170 million to settle an investor lawsuit accusing it of conspiring with other banks to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, and related derivatives.

The preliminary settlement was filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, and requires a judge's approval.

It follows similar settlements with Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc for a respective US$94 million and US$45 million, which have won preliminary approval, according to court papers.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)