Deutsche Bank sees low chance of US recession in next 12 months

NEW YORK: Chances are remote the U.S. economy will fall into a recession in the next 12 months despite a recent flattening of the U.S. yield curve suggesting growing recession risk, Deutsche Bank's economists said on Monday.

Based on other bond market indicators, they estimated the probability of a U.S. recession from now to June 2018 at less than 10 percent.

