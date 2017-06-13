Deutsche Bank sees low chance of US recession in next 12 months

Chances are remote the U.S. economy will fall into a recession in the next 12 months despite a recent flattening of the U.S. yield curve suggesting growing recession risk, Deutsche Bank's economists said on Monday.

Based on other bond market indicators, they estimated the probability of a U.S. recession from now to June 2018 at less than 10 percent.

