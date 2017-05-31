Deutsche Telekom CEO says US M&A regulations look good under Trump

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Deutsche Telekom is optimistic about the regulatory environment in the United States under the Trump administration.

T-Mobile US , which is controlled by Deutsche Telekom, is at the center of M&A speculation. Investors hope a pro-business government under Trump will be more open to large deals and that could spark a wave of consolidation in the U.S. telecoms and media sectors.

Asked what signals Deutsche Telekom has received from the new administration, Chief Executive Tim Hoettges said ahead of the company's annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday: "The regulatory environment looks good."

Three years ago, Sprint Corp , which is controlled by Japan's Softbank , walked away from buying T-Mobile US after regulators indicated that such a deal would not be approved.

Hoettges said Deutsche Telekom is in touch with the regulators on a constant basis.

Reuters earlier this year reported that Softbank is prepared to give up control of Sprint to T-Mobile US Inc to clinch a merger of the two U.S. wireless carriers, according to people familiar with the matter.

