Dish Network CEO Charlie Ergen steps down

REUTERS: Dish Network Corp said on Tuesday Chief Executive Charlie Ergen has stepped down to devote more time to the company's emerging wireless business.

Erik Carlson, president and chief operating officer, will succeed Ergen as chief executive.

