Dish reports 6 percent fall in quarterly profit

REUTERS: Dish Network Corp reported a 6 percent drop in quarterly profit on Monday as the U.S. satellite TV provider added fewer-than-expected pay-TV subscribers.

Dish said it lost about 143,000 net pay-TV subscribers, which include both satellite TV and its video streaming service, Sling TV.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 72,000 net subscribers, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

Net income attributable to Dish fell to US$376 million, or 76 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from US$400 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3.9 pct to US$3.68 billion.

