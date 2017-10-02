Disney, Altice reach tentative programming deal

Business

Disney, Altice reach tentative programming deal

Walt Disney Co and cable operator Altice USA reached a programming deal that keeps ESPN and other channels on the air as the two companies finalize details on a new contract, both sides said in a statement on Sunday.

The main gate of entertainment giant Walt Disney Co. is pictured in Burbank, California May 5, 2009. Disney is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES: Walt Disney Co and cable operator Altice USA reached a programming deal that keeps ESPN and other channels on the air as the two companies finalize details on a new contract, both sides said in a statement on Sunday.

"We have reached an agreement in principle and have extended the deadline accordingly to try and finalize the terms," the statement said.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters