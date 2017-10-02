Disney, Altice reach tentative programming deal

Walt Disney Co and cable operator Altice USA reached a programming deal that keeps ESPN and other channels on the air as the two companies finalize details on a new contract, both sides said in a statement on Sunday.

"We have reached an agreement in principle and have extended the deadline accordingly to try and finalize the terms," the statement said.

