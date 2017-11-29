Disney eliminates 150 jobs at ESPN

Walt Disney Co's ESPN unit is laying off about 150 employees, ESPN President John Skipper said in a memo to employees on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Walt Disney Co's ESPN unit is laying off about 150 employees, ESPN President John Skipper said in a memo to employees on Wednesday.

"The majority of the jobs eliminated are in studio production, digital content and technology, and they generally reflect decisions to do less in certain instances and re-direct resources," Skipper said. (http://es.pn/2Agl8fm)

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)