Disney-Fox deal could come as soon as next week: CNBC

A deal between Walt Disney Co and Twenty First Century Fox could come as soon as next week, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: A deal between Walt Disney Co and Twenty First Century Fox could come as soon as next week, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The enterprise value for Fox assets in the Disney deal is seen as above US$60 billion, according to sources, CNBC said.

Fox declined to comment.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)