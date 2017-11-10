Disney profit, revenue misses Street as cable business weighs

Walt Disney Co reported a 2.8 percent drop in quarterly revenue on Thursday, weighed down by the lack of any major box office releases, sending the company's shares down about 3 percent in extended trading.

REUTERS: Walt Disney Co reported lower-than expected quarterly revenue and profit on Thursday, dragged down by a poor performance at its cable business, including a drop in subscribers at ESPN.

The company's shares fell about 3 percent to US$99.59 in trading after the bell.

The results come after CNBC reported on Monday that Disney had, in the last few weeks, held talks about buying most of Twenty-First Century Fox's film and television assets. The two sides are not currently in discussion, CNBC had reported.

Disney did not address the report in its earnings release.

Disney and other media companies are battling "cord cutting" as viewers defect to streaming video services such as Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc's Prime.

A deal with Fox would help Disney bring additional programming it could use to lure larger audiences and add significantly to its content library, especially as it plans to start providing its own streaming services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Revenue from Disney's cable business, which includes ESPN and Disney Channel, fell marginally to US$3.95 billion in the fourth quarter, while analysts on average were expecting a rise to US$4.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ESPN, Disney's cash-cow, has been trying to combat subscriber declines by joining smaller bundles of cable channels and developing a streaming service it will sell directly to consumers.

Disney's movie business generated revenue of US$1.4 billion in the quarter, down about 21 percent and missing analysts average estimate of US$1.61 billion.

Disney's total revenue fell to US$12.78 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from US$13.14 billion a year earlier.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Net income attributable to the company declined to US$1.75 billion from US$1.77 billion. Excluding items, it earned US$1.07 per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of US$1.13 per share and revenue to rise to US$13.23 billion.

Disney's full-year adjusted profit was US$5.70 per share. Chief Executive Bob Iger had warned in September that earnings would be roughly in line with the year-ago' US$5.72.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)