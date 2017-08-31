Dollar, Asia shares find relief in US economic rebound

Investors rediscovered a taste for the dollar and Asian shares rose on Thursday as upbeat U.S. economic news whetted appetite for riskier assets globally, even as tensions over North Korea simmered in the background.

Oil prices were upended as flooding and damage from Tropical Storm Harvey shut nearly a quarter of U.S. refinery capacity, curbing demand for crude.

The resulting risk of fuel shortages sent U.S. gasoline futures up 4.7 percent early in the Asian day to their highest in over two years. Prices have surged 18.6 percent so far this week.

A survey on Chinese manufacturing (0100 GMT) is expected to show its solid pace of growth slowed in August but only marginally, but it would take a major miss to shake markets.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 percent, leaving it a modest 0.6 percent firmer for the month so far.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to its best level in two weeks, helped by a pullback in the yen. The index was still down 1.5 percent on the month, however.

Wall Street got a boost on Wednesday when data showed the U.S. economy grew at an upwardly revised 3 percent annualized pace in the second quarter, courtesy of robust consumer spending and strong business investment.

Other figures showed U.S. private-sector employers hired 237,000 workers in August, the biggest monthly increase in five months and an upbeat omen for payrolls on Friday.

The Dow rose 0.12 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.46 percent and the Nasdaq 1.05 percent.

The better economic news helped distract from rumblings in the Korean peninsula and lifted the U.S. dollar.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared "talking is not the answer" to the tense standoff with North Korea over its nuclear missile development, but his defense chief swiftly asserted that diplomatic options remain.

Against a basket of major currencies, the U.S. dollar edged ahead to 92.929 and away from a 2-1/2-year low of 91.621 touched on Tuesday.

The dollar also bounced to 110.43 yen and off Tuesday's 4-1/2-month low of 108.25.

The euro recoiled to US$1.1891 from its top of US$1.2069, weighed in part by speculation the European Central Bank might start to protest at the currency's strength.

"The ECB meeting is coming up next week and there are rising risks of verbal intervention from Mario Draghi," said Deutsche Bank strategist George Saravelos.

"Despite this the euro level does not appear particularly extreme and most importantly the ECB has not been driving recent appreciation anyway," he added. "Verbal rhetoric may cause a correction but is unlikely to be enough to derail euro strength."

The bounce in the dollar kept gold restrained at US$1,308.01 an ounce , just short of Tuesday's 9-1/2-month high of US$1,325.94.

With nearly a quarter of U.S. refinery capacity shut in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey, oil prices were hit by demand concerns. Brent eased 29 cents to US$50.57 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 14 cents to US$45.82.

(Editing by Kim Coghill)