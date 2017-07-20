Dollar remains hobbled by Trump

LONDON: The dollar's travails extended into Wednesday (Jul 19) as Donald Trump faces a battle to push through his much-vaunted economic agenda.

On the stock markets, European indices ended the session higher, taking their cue from firmer prices on Wall Street, buoyed by strong US housing data and mostly solid corporate earnings.

The euro eased slightly on Wednesday against the dollar, having surged the previous day to a near 15-month pinnacle at US$1.1583 - last seen in May 2016.

However, after a blistering rally in the months following Trump's November election win - fuelled by bets his tax cuts and big spending plans would fan inflation - the greenback remains hobbled by a congressional logjam and a series of crises engulfing the White House.

A crucial blow was struck on Monday when it was clear his Republican party would not be able to muster enough senators to pass controversial healthcare reforms, throwing into doubt his ability to pass big-ticket measures.

With inflation stuck below the Federal Reserve's two percent target and prospects fading of any economic reforms, traders are questioning whether the Fed will raise interest rates for a third time this year. Just months ago, there had been bets on four increases.

"The market has been waiting for the Trump failure cascade to begin and yesterday's health care headlines once again bring into question the administration's ability to enact on their key legislative promises, leaving investors in limbo and the dollar sagging," said Oanda analyst Stephen Innes.

The greenback was only marginally up against its major peers, but remained stuck near multi-month lows, with the euro enjoying some support from expectations the European Central Bank will soon begin to reduce stimulus.

The ECB will hold its next policy meeting on Thursday and boss Mario Draghi's statement will be pored over for clues about its timetable as the eurozone economy continues to improve.

"As the ECB meeting gets closer ... attention will increasingly focus on the likelihood of any further hawkish commentary from the central bank that could squeeze the euro even higher against the dollar," noted IG analyst Chris Beauchamp.

Accendo analyst Mike van Dulken said that investors were keeping "cautious ahead of the ECB tomorrow, given that odds of a US/UK rate hike have now receded in the face of recently soft data and inflation."

Key figures around 1545 GMT:

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1519 from US$1.1534

Pound/dollar: FLAT at US$1.3035

Dollar/yen: UP at 111.73 from 111.58 yen

New York - DOW: UP 0.1 per cent at 21,604.20 points

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 per cent at 7,430.91 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.2 per cent at 12,452.05 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.8 per cent at 5,216.07 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.9 per cent at 3,155.79 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 per cent at 20,020.86 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.6 per cent at 26,672.16 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.4 per cent at 3,230.98 (close)

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 62 cents at US$49.46 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 77 cents at US$47.17