Dorsey's Square reports smaller quarterly loss

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Square Inc , the payments company co-founded by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, as customers processed more transactions through its technology.

REUTERS: Square Inc , the payments company co-founded by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, as customers processed more transactions through its technology.

Square said net loss narrowed to US$15.96 million, or 4 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$27.35 million, or 8cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 25.8 percent to US$551.51 million.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)