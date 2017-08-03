Dorsey's Square reports smaller quarterly loss
Square Inc , the payments company co-founded by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, as customers processed more transactions through its technology.
Square said net loss narrowed to US$15.96 million, or 4 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$27.35 million, or 8cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose 25.8 percent to US$551.51 million.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)