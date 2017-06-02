Dow, S&P flat at open as job growth slows in May

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were little changed at the open after data showed job growth slowed in May, suggesting that a rebound in the labor market was losing steam.

The Dow rose 7.1 points, or 0.03 percent, to 21,151.28. The S&P 500 gained 1.67 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,431.73.

The Nasdaq Composite , however, added 14.99 points, or 0.24 percent, to 6,261.82.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)