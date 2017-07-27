Dow Chemical's operating profit up on price gains, cost cuts

Chemicals and seeds company Dow Chemical Co , which is merging with DuPont , reported higher operating earnings, helped by price gains across businesses and cost cuts.

The company's operating earnings, which exclude some items, rose to US$1.08 per share in the second quarter ended June 30 from 0.95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Dow said productivity and cost savings rose by US$125 million to US$215 million in the reporting quarter.

Revenue rose to US$13.83 billion from US$11.95 billion, a year earlier.

