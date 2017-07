NEW YORK: The Dow surged to a record on Wednesday (Jul 12) as US stocks welcomed congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reiterating the pledge to gradual interest rate increases.

The blue-chip index rose 123.07 points (0.57 per cent) to 21,532.14.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 17.72 points (0.73 per cent) to 2,443.25, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 67.87 points (1.10 per cent) to 6,261.17.