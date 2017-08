NEW YORK: The Dow finished above 22,000 for the first time on Wednesday (Aug 2), closing at its sixth straight record following strong earnings from tech giant Apple.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 22,016.24, up 52.32 points (0.24 per cent).

The broad-based S&P 500 added 1.22 points (0.05 per cent) to 2,477.57, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index retreated 0.29 points to 6,362.65.