Dow ends at fifth straight record but misses 22,000 milestone

NEW YORK: The Dow surged to its fifth straight record close on Tuesday (Aug 1) amid bullish investor sentiment following strong corporate earnings and ahead of Apple's much-anticipated profit report.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 21,963.92, up 72.80 points (0.33 per cent), after getting to within 10 points of hitting 22,000 for the first time.

The broad-based S&P 500 won 6.05 points (0.24 per cent) to end at 2,476.35, as did the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index which closed at 6,362.94, up 14.81 points (0.23 per cent)