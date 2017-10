NEW YORK: The Dow jumped to another record on Tuesday (Oct 24), fuelled by huge gains from industrial heavyweights Caterpillar and 3M after strong earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 167.80 points (0.72 per cent) to 23,441.76, its sixth record in seven sessions.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 4.15 points (0.16 per cent) to 2,569.13, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 11.60 points (0.18 per cent) to 6,598.43.