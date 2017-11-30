Dow ends at record again, but tech sell-off hits Nasdaq

NEW YORK: Strong gains by banks helped propel the Dow to a second straight record on Wednesday (Nov 29) following robust US growth data, but high-flying technology shares tumbled, denting the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.97 points (0.44 per cent) to 23,940.68, beating Tuesday's record finish.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.97 points (0.04 per cent) to end at 2,626.07, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index sank 88.02 points (1.27 per cent) to 6,824.34.