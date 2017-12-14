Dow ends at record on tax bill progress, Fed outlook

NEW YORK: The Dow finished at another record on Wednesday (Dec 13) as the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates and a major US tax cut bill in Congress moved closer to the finish line.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 80.63 points (0.33 per cent) to 24,585.43, its fourth straight record close.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 1.26 points (0.05 per cent) to 2,662.85, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 13.48 points (0.20 per cent) to 6,875.80.