Dow ends at record on tax bill progress, Fed outlook

NEW YORK: The Dow finished at another record on Wednesday (Dec 13) as the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates and a major US tax cut bill in Congress moved closer to the finish line.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 80.63 points (0.33 per cent) to 24,585.43.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 1.26 points (0.05 per cent) to 2,662.85, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 13.48 points (0.20 per cent) to 6,875.80.

Citing the strong labour market and solid economy, the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee increased the key lending rate to 1.25-1.5 per cent, an increase of a quarter point.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, in her final news conference, said she was not anxious about soaring US equity values.

While stock values "are on the high end of historical ranges," that could be justified in a long period of low interest rates, Yellen said.

"There's less to lose sleep about now," Yellen said, adding, "We have a much more resilient, stronger banking system. And we are not seeing some worrisome build-up in leverage or credit growth at successive levels."

Analysts also cited reports that Senate and House Republican leaders reached an agreement in principal on the long-awaited tax bill, setting the stage for final passage next week.

"The news appears to be good," said Tom Cahill of Ventura Wealth Management. "Congress is moving to an adoption of the tax cuts. The Fed indicated the economy is growing fast."

The Dow's biggest mover was Caterpillar, which jumped 3.6 per cent following an update that showed solid gains in worldwide machine sales in each of the last three months. November sales rose 26 per cent compared with the year-ago period.

Twenty-First Century Fox fell 4.0 per cent on reports it is close to an all-stock US$60 billion deal to sell key assets to Disney. Disney rose 0.2 per cent.

Shares of the two media companies have been volatile in recent weeks on various reports over the status of the deal.