Dow hits record high on strong earnings season

REUTERS: U.S. stock indexes kicked off the month on a strong note, with the Dow opening at a record high on Tuesday, driven by a strong earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.69 points, or 0.42 percent, to 21,983.81. The S&P 500 gained 7.68 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,477.98. The Nasdaq Composite added 24.83 points, or 0.39 percent, to 6,372.95.

