Dow, S&P 500 close at new records in New York

NEW YORK: Wall Street rose to fresh record closes on Monday (Sep 18), boosted by gains in banking and financial stocks while investors eyed this week's meeting of the US central bank in Washington.

Rising bond yields in anticipation of the Federal Reserve policy review pushed bank shares higher while strength in oil prices helped crude producers.



Construction equipment giant Caterpillar also gained on a positive rating from analysts.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 63.01 points (0.28 per cent) to end the session at 22,331.35, while the S&P 500 rose 3.64 points (0.15 per cent) to 2,503.87, just a hair's breadth more than Friday's prior record finish.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq also eked out a positive finish, adding 6.17 points (0.10 per cent) to reach 6,454.64 points.

Jack Ablin of BMO Private Bank told AFP investors likely now expect the Fed will brush aside concerns about economic damage from back-to-back hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and raise interest rates for a third time later this year.

"They will likely take on a more aggressive stance," Ablin said of the Fed, which could be seen as an endorsement of current economic conditions. "Investors are looking at it as the Fed seeing an economy strong enough to sustain tightening."

The Fed, which starts its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is expected to announce the start of a programme to taper its multi-trillion-dollar bond holdings built up during the financial crisis.

The Dow floated higher, lifted by JP Morgan Chase, which gained 1.4 per cent, and by Goldman Sachs and American Express, which each rose one per cent.

Oil prices clung to gains with a barrel of crude rose two cents at US$49.91. Chevron gained 0.5 per cent and BP added 0.2 per cent but ExxonMobil was essentially flat.

Meanwhile, Caterpillar rose two per cent, hitting a record high after UBS analysts said the company was due to benefit from growing spending in the mining and construction sectors.