Dow, S&P 500 end at records as banking shares gain

NEW YORK: The Dow and S&P 500 pushed to fresh records on Tuesday (Dec 12), with financial shares especially strong amid progress in Congress on the tax cut plan and expectations for higher interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 118.77 points (0.49 per cent) to 24,504.80, its third straight record finish.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 4.12 points (0.15 per cent) to 2,664.11, also a third straight record, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 12.76 points (0.19 per cent) to 6,862.32.



