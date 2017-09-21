Dow, S&P 500 end at records as Fed decision lifts bank stocks

NEW YORK: The Dow finished at its seventh straight record on Wednesday (Sep 20) with banking shares rallying after the Federal Reserve kept alive the chance of a December interest rate increase.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 22,412.59, up 41.79 points (0.19 per cent).

The broad-based S&P 500 also finished at a record, rising 1.59 points (0.06 per cent) to 2,508.24, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 5.28 points (0.08 per cent) to 6,455.46.