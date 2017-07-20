Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq end at new records

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks jumped to fresh records on Wednesday (Jul 19) on higher oil prices, better-than-expected housing data and mostly solid earnings.

All three major US stock indices finished at new records, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 66.02 points (0.31 per cent) to 21,640.75, edging past a prior record set earlier this month by three points.

The S&P 500 gained 13.22 points (0.54 per cent) to end at 2,473.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq advanced 40.74 points (0.64 per cent) to 6,385.04. It was the second straight day of new records for those indices.

Investors shrugged off worries about Washington, where President Donald Trump's agenda has languished amid opposition to the health care reform. Trump on Wednesday urged Republican Senators to revive the bill, despite the fact it failed to garner enough support within his own party.

But earnings growth among companies in the S&P 500 has thus far been "much better" than expected, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities. "That is helping the stock market and is the focus this week," Hogan said.

Of the companies reporting on Wednesday, Morgan Stanley was a standout, rising 3.3 per cent after reporting an 11.4 per cent rise in second-quarter profits to US$1.6 billion.

Other factors that helped boost stocks included better-than-expected housing data and a bullish US oil inventory report that supported oil prices and boosted shares of petroleum-linked companies. Apache rose 5.0 per cent, Halliburton 3.6 per cent and ConocoPhillips 1.4 per cent.

But IBM sank 4.2 per cent after suffering its 21st straight quarter of declining revenue as second-quarter net income dipped seven percent to US$2.3 billion.

United Continental plummeted 5.9 per cent despite scoring a 39 per cent rise in second-quarter profit to US$818 million. Analysts cited disappointment with aspects of its third-quarter forecast.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals surged 20.9 per cent after releasing positive clinical data for its medical treatment regimes for cystic fibrosis.

Scripps Networks Interactive, owner of the Food Network, climbed 14.7 per cent on reports it held talks with Discovery Communications and Viacom on a potential takeover. Discovery gained 4.3 per cent and Viacom won 2.6 per cent.