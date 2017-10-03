Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records ahead of Q3 earnings

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks finished at fresh records on Monday (Oct 2) following strong economic data and in anticipation of another strong quarter of corporate earnings reports.

All three major indices ended at all-time highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumping 152.51 points (0.68 per cent) to 22,557.60.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 9.76 points (0.39 per cent) to 2,529.12, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 20.76 points (0.32 per cent) to 6,516.72.