Dow, S&P, Nasdaq edge to new records for second straight day

NEW YORK: US stocks cruised to fresh records for the second straight day on Monday (Nov 6) amid a tech-sector mega-merger and as a Republican plan for deep corporate tax cuts advanced in Congress.

Oil stocks also rose as crude prices hit a two-year high on political upheaval in Saudi Arabia.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 9.23 points (0.04 per cent) to 23,548.42. The S&P 500 added 3.29 points ( 0.13 per cent) to 2,591.13, while the Nasdaq rose 22.00 points (0.33 per cent) to 6,786.44.