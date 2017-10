The Dow Jones Industrial Average was poised to open above 23,000 for the first time on Wednesday following a series of upbeat earnings reports from marquee companies.

REUTERS: The Dow Jones Industrial Average was poised to open above 23,000 for the first time on Wednesday following a series of upbeat earnings reports from marquee companies.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)