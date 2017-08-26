Draghi mum on stimulus, pleads for open trade in Jackson Hole speech

WASHINGTON: European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Friday (Aug 25) delivered a plea for maintaining trade liberalization but acknowledged the widespread perception that lowered trade barriers had fueled inequality.

However, Draghi's widely anticipated address to an annual gathering of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming made no mention of when the ECB may wind down its multi-trillion-euro bond-buying stimulus program adopted in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

The decision not to discuss Europe's "quantitative easing" policy saw the euro's value spike against the dollar, with the European currency up nearly 2.5 per cent against the greenback following the release of Draghi's remarks at 1900 GMT.

Both Draghi and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen skirted discussion of pressing policy matters in their remarks at Jackson Hole on Friday so as not to unsettle markets.

"After all the excitement about possible Draghi fireworks in Jackson Hole, the just delivered speech was an anti-climax, a non-starter," said Carsten Brzeski and Bert Colijn of ING in a research note.

"The demand for an ECB game plan on tapering will only get stronger and Draghi will have to address it."

Draghi said that without greater productivity growth the current recovery cycle would "converge downwards" to slower growth rates, according to prepared remarks.

But he also warned against the threat of protectionism, which has risen as the developed world grows increasingly discontented with free trade.

"People are concerned about whether openness is fair, whether it is safe and whether it is equitable," Draghi said.

Britain's shock vote to exit the European Union and Donald Trump's nationalist presidential campaign opposing open borders have sent waves of unease through quarters that normally promote trade liberalisation, such as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

"A turn towards protectionism would pose a serious risk for continued productivity growth and potential growth in the global economy," Draghi said.

He called for stronger public policies to support those left behind by globalization, including education and vocational training.

Echoing remarks made earlier Friday by Yellen, Draghi also offered a forceful defense for continuing the robust financial regulations adopted after the 2008 meltdown, adding that there was "never a good time for lax regulation."

He also said harmonising tax policies between jurisdictions could help end the shifting of tax burdens from capital to workers when countries reduce labour protections to entice investment and boost competitiveness.

"Taking a stand against race-to-the-bottom dynamics that threaten labour protections calls for a common regulatory approach," Draghi said, noting that European social safeguards had helped prevent this.

