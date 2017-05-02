Drug-maker Valeant on course to debt repayment target: CEO

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , weighed down by debt from years of acquisitions, is on pace to meeting its target of repaying US$5 billion in debt between August, 2016 and February, 2018, Chief Executive Joe Papa told shareholders on Tuesday.

Traders gather at the post where Valeant Pharmaceuticals is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Repayment is expected to come from asset sale proceeds and free cash flow, and the company has earlier announced sales that will generate up-front proceeds of US$2.35 billion.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Laval, Quebec; writing and additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters