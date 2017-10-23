Dunearn Court goes for S$36.3m in en bloc sale

SINGAPORE: Dunearn Court, a freehold 12-unit development located off Dunearn Road, has been bought for S$36.3 million by RH Central Pte Ltd.



The price, which translates into S$1,371 per sq ft per plot ratio, was 6.4 per cent lower than the asking price of S$38.8 million.

Each owner will receive a gross sale price of approximately S$2.91 million to S$3.12 million, which is approximately S$2,004 psf to S$2,140 psf, according to marketing agent Knight Frank in a news release on Monday (Oct 23).



Located in prime District 11 near Tan Kah Kee and Botanic Gardens MRT Stations, Dunearn Court sits on about 19,203 sq ft of land and comprises 12 apartments. According to URA's Master Plan 2014, it is zoned for residential use and has a plot ratio of 1.4.

Mr Ian Loh, executive director and head of investment & capital markets at Knight Frank, said: "The new development could potentially yield 33 new residential units of 70 sq m on site. The new project will cater to a wide variety of buyers, given its central location."



It is situated within 500 metres from Tan Kah Kee MRT station and Botanic Garden MRT station, in close proximity to the Singapore Botanic Gardens and is within a 1km radius from several schools including Nanyang Primary School and Nanyang Girls’ High School, he added.

The sale is the latest deal amid a flurry of collective sales sealed this year.