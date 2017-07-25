DuPont posts 15.5 percent fall in second-quarter profit

Chemicals and seeds company DuPont , which is merging with Dow Chemical , reported a 15.5 percent fall in quarterly profit on higher costs.

Net income attributable to DuPont fell to US$862 million, or 99 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$1.02 billion or US$1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to US$7.42 billion from US$7.06 billion.

