DuPont reports lower quarterly profit on Dow deal charges

REUTERS: Chemicals and seeds producer DuPont , which is merging with Dow Chemical Co , reported a slightly lower quarterly profit, hurt partly by one-time charges associated with their US$130-billion merger.

Net income attributable to DuPont fell to US$1.11 billion, or US$1.27 per share, in the first quarter, from US$1.23 billion, or US$1.39 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 4.6 percent to US$7.74 billion.

