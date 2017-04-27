ECB leaves interest rates unchanged and bond buying intact

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: European Central Bank governors on Thursday (Apr 27) left key interest rates at historic lows and mass bond-buying unchanged, a spokesman said, in line with observers' expectations.

The Frankfurt institution kept its main refinancing rate at 0.0 per cent, the rate on the marginal lending facility at 0.25 per cent, and the deposit rate at -0.4 per cent - meaning banks have to pay to park money with the central bank.

It also left untouched plans to buy €60 billion of corporate and government bonds per month until December under its "quantitative easing" programme.

ECB watchers had expected the bank to hold steady at this month's meeting, as political uncertainty and weak inflation discourage it from reducing its massive support for the economy.

The bank's interventions are designed to encourage banks to lend to the real economy, powering growth and pushing inflation towards its target of just below 2.0 per cent.

Advertisement

But while policymakers see a firming recovery in the 19-nation eurozone, inflation fell back to 1.5 per cent in March after briefly overshooting the goal in February.

Just minutes before the ECB's decision Germany, Europe's biggest economy, reported that its inflation rate had reached the ECB target of 2.0 per cent in April.

Meanwhile, governors are anxious not to upset financial markets while eurozone heavyweight France navigates a high-stakes presidential election, which far-right anti-euro candidate Marine Le Pen has a real chance of winning.

Eyes will now turn to president Mario Draghi's press conference at 1230 GMT, during which he may offer hints about future plans for winding down QE.

Thursday's decision "suggests that the Bank is still some way from tapering [winding down] its asset purchases or raising interest rates," said analyst Jack Allen of Capital Economics.

"Draghi is unlikely to change his overall message at the press conference," he added.

Draghi last week reiterated his conviction that "very substantial" support from the central bank is still needed to bring core, or underlying inflation - excluding volatile food and energy prices - back towards the target.

"Underlying inflation ... is expected to rise only gradually over the medium term," he told the International Monetary and Financial Committee in Washington.

Draghi and his supporters on the governing council see slack remaining in the economy.

The ECB chief in March labelled higher wages the "lynchpin" of increased inflation, but high unemployment in some member countries means employers still don't need to offer pay rises, as workers bargain from a weak position.

POSITIVE HINTS



While expectations are subdued, observers will be watching closely for any hint that the ECB may begin "tapering" or winding down its bond purchases, which it decided in December to reduce from €80 billion (US$87 billion) per month to 60 billion from April.

Since then, economic data have painted a positive picture of the eurozone, suggesting the way could soon be clear for the bank to further reduce its interventions in financial markets.

Around the ECB conference table, some have been calling for an end to bond-buying and a rise in the deposit rate of interest.

Draghi and his allies have long argued that political and economic risks within and outside the eurozone justify continuing support to the economy, but even some close to the president now allow that the outlook is more balanced.

The discord has pricked up the ears of financial markets, hungry for any hint about the governing council's plans for the future of the easing programme.

One tiny change in language in Draghi's statement following the March meeting prompted speculation about whether the ECB might raise the deposit rate before the end of its bond-buying, currently slated for December.

This month, Draghi and his lieutenants used public appearances to try to let the air out of the excitement.

"Any slight upgrade in the assessment on growth could be seen as a harbinger of changes ... in the June meeting," ING analysts commented in a research note.

UNTIL NEXT TIME



When policymakers next meet on Jun 8, the landscape they survey could look very different.

Centrist, pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron is expected to beat Le Pen in the run-off vote for the French presidency, shutting down a major source of uncertainty within the eurozone's borders.

Meanwhile, the governing council will get its hands on the latest forecasts from ECB staff, likely to show a healthier economic outlook and offer fresh ammunition to the "hawks" calling for a decision to wind down bond-buying ahead of the programme's December cut-off point.

Most observers expect first hints of the central bank heading for the exit to come then, likely by dropping robust language about risks or its intention to hold interest rates at "present or lower" levels from its carefully-crafted "forward guidance" statement.

"We suspect that in June the Bank will drop its reference to lower interest rates, and see it ultimately tapering asset purchases in the first half of next year," Capital Economics' Allen said.