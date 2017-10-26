ECB takes first step away from massive support for eurozone

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: European Central Bank governors on Thursday (Oct 26) began weaning the eurozone economy off the high doses of support they prescribed in recent years, but they remain far away from reaching their elusive inflation target.

From January, the Frankfurt institution will reduce its purchases of government and corporate bonds to €30 billion (US$35 billion) per month, a spokesman said, down from €60 billion at present - in line with analysts' expectations.

Policymakers left themselves a nine-month horizon to decide on the next step for the programme, with a move due by September 2018.

The move is a sign that the ECB sees less need for it to pump cash into the financial system to support lending to businesses and households, a key factor in the economic recovery that has pushed growth up and unemployment down in the eurozone.

But the spokesman said the bank stands ready to increase its so-called "quantitative easing" bond purchases again if the economy should stumble.

Meanwhile, interest rates remain at historic lows as another incentive for loan growth, with the central bank sticking to its negative deposit rate - meaning it charges ordinary lenders to park their cash with it.

"Today's decision is a sea-change but a very gentle one, not a big-bang U-turn," ING Diba bank economist Carsten Brzeski commented. "The ECB wants to start the exit as cautiously as possible."

ECB President Mario Draghi will give a press conference at 1230 GMT explaining the bank's reasoning.

The euro fell by 0.5 per cent to around US$1.1755 in the immediate aftermath of the ECB announcement.

The ECB's partial retreat from its massive interventions in the 19-nation single currency area comes despite the policy's failure so far to achieve inflation in line with its target of just below 2.0 per cent, which is seen as the optimal level to encourage steady economic growth.

Eurozone inflation was stable at 1.5 per cent in September.

STRONGER ECONOMY



The ECB began buying massive amounts of bonds in 2015 to fight the threat of deflation - a damaging downward spiral of prices and activity.

Since then, the state of the eurozone economy has improved - even after a first reduction in purchases last April, from €80 billion to €60 billion per month.

In the first half of this year, eurozone economic growth powered to 2.4 per cent in annualised terms, outdoing even optimistic forecasts, while unemployment has fallen to an eight-year low of 9.1 per cent.

ECB policymakers say they have made it easier for businesses and households to borrow sorely-needed money for spending, investment or hiring.

The latest figures released by the ECB on Thursday showed lending by eurozone banks to businesses and households grew by 2.7 per cent last month, faster than August's 2.6-percent pace and continuing an upward trend.

"Monetary policy measures introduced by the ECB since June 2014 have played a pivotal role in supporting the economy," the bank's chief economist Peter Praet said earlier this month.

PERSISTENCE PAYS



Some on the ECB's governing council long remained reluctant to withdraw their powerful medicine, fearing they might nip the recovery in the bud by tightening access to money - a fate that the US Federal Reserve suffered in 2013.

Meanwhile, other governors have warned of the risks of easy money, arguing it has softened the market discipline that usually restrains households, businesses and states from borrowing too much.

That could lead to credit-fuelled price bubbles in some sectors, with some pointing to rising property markets in popular eurozone cities.

Meanwhile, observers highlight technical limits that will prevent the ECB from continuing to buy bonds indefinitely.

By lowering the amount it spends on bonds each month, but extending the duration, the bank can keep supporting the economy - even as it acknowledges healthier growth and makes a concession to fears it has gone too far.

The ECB will have bought some €2.5 trillion of bonds come September.

On Thursday, it pledged that it would keep reinvesting the proceeds of those bonds, allowing it to continue influencing the market beyond the date when it finally ends the scheme.

Meanwhile, it has vowed not to raise interest rates until "well after" the end of bond-buying.

Another key concern for central bankers is the euro/dollar exchange rate, which spiked to US$1.20 over the summer as talk of winding down purchases grew before ebbing back more recently.

A more expensive euro could brake eurozone inflation and economic activity, placing the price growth target even further out of reach.