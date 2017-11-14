EgyptAir's Bombardier CSeries outline deal valued at US$1.1 billion

EgyptAir's letter of intent for 12 firm Bombardier CS300s jets announced on Tuesday is valued at US$1.1 billion, according to a Bombardier statement.

The value of the agreement would increase to nearly US$2.2 billion if options to acquire a further 12 CS300s are exercised, the statement said.

The deal was announced at the Dubai Airshow.

