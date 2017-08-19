Elliott Management lawyer says utility may top Buffett's Oncor bid

A lawyer for Elliott Management told a U.S. bankruptcy judge on Friday that an unidentified utility could pay US$9.3 billion to buy Texas power transmission company Oncor, topping a US$9 billion bid by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Elliott, a hedge fund and largest creditor of Oncor's bankrupt parent Energy Future Holdings Corp, has been seeking to block Oncor's sale to Berkshire Hathaway and put together a consortium to buy the company.

A spokesman for Elliott declined to comment on the identity of the utility that the firm's lawyer was referring to in a conference call with the judge ahead of court hearing on Monday. Energy Future could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)