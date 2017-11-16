Emerson sweetens bid for Rockwell Automation to US$29 billion

Emerson Electric Co boosted its takeover offer for Rockwell Automation Inc to about US$29 billion, after a previous offer of US$27.6 billion was rebuffed last month.

Emerson's latest offer is for US$225 per share, comprising US$135 per share in cash and US$90 per share in Emerson stock.

Rockwell's shares were up 10.2 percent at US$208 in premarket trading, while Emerson's were down about 1 percent at US$59.14.

Rockwell had rejected a US$215 per share bid from Emerson in October, split in half between cash and shares. In November, Rockwell defended its strategy to operate as a standalone company.

"The industrial logic for this combination is clear. A combination of Emerson and Rockwell would create a leader in the US$200 billion global automation market," Emerson said in a statement.

Rockwell was not immediately available for comment.

Emerson's strength is in process automation, helping power plants and factories in sectors such as mining and cement operate more efficiently.

Rockwell is a leader in so-called discrete automation, helping assemble component parts to manufacture items such as automobiles, household appliances and computer systems.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)