Emerson sweetens bid for Rockwell Automation to US$29 billion

Emerson Electric Co boosted its takeover offer for Rockwell Automation Inc to about US$29 billion, after a previous offer of US$27.6 billion was rebuffed last month.

Emerson's latest offer is for US$225 per share, comprising US$135 per share in cash and US$90 per share in Emerson stock.

Rockwell's shares were up 7 percent at US$202 in premarket trading but still well below the offer price. Emerson's shares were down about 2 percent at US$58.50.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Rockwell had rejected a US$215 per share bid from Emerson in October, split in half between cash and shares. In November, Rockwell defended its strategy to operate as a standalone company.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Emerson said on Thursday it estimates about US$6 billion of savings from a potential deal, equating to an additional US$10 per share in value for Rockwell shareholders.

"We remain convinced there is compelling strategic, operational, and financial merit to bringing together our two companies," Emerson Chief Executive David Farr said in a statement.

"The industrial logic for this combination is clear. A combination of Emerson and Rockwell would create a leader in the US$200 billion global automation market."

Rockwell was not immediately available for comment.

Emerson's strength is in process automation, helping power plants and factories in sectors such as mining and cement operate more efficiently.

Rockwell is a leader in so-called discrete automation, helping assemble component parts to manufacture items such as automobiles, household appliances and computer systems.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)