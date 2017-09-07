Emirates could restore US capacity within six to nine months

Emirates President Tim Clark said on Thursday he hopes the Middle East's largest airline will restore capacity to the United States in six to nine months after some flights were dropped earlier this year.

"Demand for travel is still fairly strong, and I'm hoping that in the next six to nine months that we will restore our capacity to what it was," Clark said at an industry conference in London.

Emirates started cutting frequencies on five U.S. routes from May, blaming a drop in demand on travel restrictions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Clark said in June that demand to cities where Emirates had cut capacity had started to improve.

