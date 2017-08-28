Energy, bank shares weigh on Wall St as Harvey pummels Texas

U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday as Tropical Storm Harvey barreled into the Texas coast, the heart of the U.S. energy sector, raising concerns about the impact of the storm on the economy and piling more pressure on the dollar, which hit 16-month lows against a basket of currencies.

NEW YORK: Energy and bank shares weighed on the Dow and the S&P 500 on Monday as Tropical Storm Harvey crippled the U.S. energy hub in Texas.

Harvey, the most powerful hurricane to strike the southern U.S. state in more than 50 years when it came ashore on Friday, dumped more rain on Houston on Monday, and the flooding could worsen as engineers release water from overflowing reservoirs to keep it from jumping dams and surging uncontrollably.

U.S. crude futures fell 2.3 percent to US$46.75 per barrel over concerns that the refinery shutdowns could trigger an increase in crude inventories. Gasoline prices , however, rose.

Oil majors Exxon and Chevron were down 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent respectively. Refiner Valero Energy climbed 1.3 percent.

The uncertainty pushed investors toward safe-haven assets, with gold rising to its highest in nearly 10 months.

But the search for safe havens was accompanied by stock picking in Home Depot , which rose 1.1 percent, and other companies likely to benefit from rebuilding efforts in the region.

"Home Depot will most certainly see a financial benefit from Hurricane Harvey, just as it did from Hurricane Sandy back in 2013," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail.

Insurer Travelers was the largest drag on the Dow with a 2.6 percent drop to US$123.21, while Allstate fell 1.5 percent to US$90.60 as investors assessed the likely impact of Harvey on the sector.

The S&P 500 financial sector was the largest weight on the index, with a 0.6 percent drop.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.62 points, or 0.09 percent, to 21,794.05, the S&P 500 lost 0.41 point, or 0.02 percent, to 2,442.64

The Nasdaq Composite added 16.06 points, or 0.26 percent, to 6,281.70 helped by rises in Apple and Gilead Sciences .

Kite Pharmaceuticals surged 28.1 percent to US$178.25 after Gilead Sciences agreed to buy the immunotherapy developer in a deal valued at US$11.9 billion. Shares of Gilead were up 1.3 percent.

Expedia fell 4.4 percent after an internal memo by the online travel services company said its CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, has been asked to lead Uber .

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.21-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.13-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 49 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 98 new highs and 85 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)