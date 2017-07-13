Energy Secretary Perry says US, Mexico prosperity inextricably tied

Promising to promote cross-border electricity trade and investment, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Thursday that "Mexico's prosperity is inextricably intertwined with our prosperity."

Standing alongside his Mexican counterpart Pedro Joaquin Coldwell, Perry said it was a top priority to ensure a North American energy strategy, develop untapped resources and diversify energy supplies.

Joaquin underscored the need to modify rules governing electricity markets to create incentives for cross-border electricity trade with the United States, and said he had agreed with Perry to foment the pacific use of nuclear energy.

