Energy stocks higher looking ahead to OPEC

LONDON: Shares in energy companies firmed on Monday (May 22) as oil prices gained on growing expectations that OPEC will this week decide to extend a cut in oil output.

With a deal to reduce oil production - agreed between the cartel and Russia - set to end next month, experts had been forecasting a fresh supply glut.

But on Sunday Saudi Arabia's energy minister Khalid al-Falih expressed confidence that an extension to the agreement could be made to roll over the cuts at Thursday's meeting between Russia and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

An agreement will come as a big relief to those oil traders who are concerned about a pick-up in US shale crude production as well as increasing output from northern Africa.

"The big event of the week will be the OPEC meeting in Vienna, and we have seen early strength in oil prices as a result," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG trading group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Still, there needs to be some sizeable production cuts coming down the line, both in size and length of time, to force a further rally in oil prices, which have already gained 16 per cent from their low earlier this month."

Crude prices, which had already rallied about two per cent on Friday on hopes for a deal, built on the gains Monday, in turn firing energy companies' share values.

In Asia trading, PetroChina won 1.1 per cent up and Woodside Petroleum piled on 1.9 per cent.

Later in European deals, BP climbed 0.4 per cent and in the United States, Exxon shares added 0.3 per cent.

"BP and Royal Dutch Shell are in demand... as the underlying oil market has moved higher, and traders are looking ahead to the OPEC meeting later this week," said David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets UK.

OPEC kingpin "Saudi Arabia has made it very clear that they are keen to extend the production cut into the first quarter of 2018", he added.

Stock markets began recovering Friday on bargain-buying after sharp losses on worries about US President Donald Trump's economy-boosting agenda.

Trump's presidency has been engulfed by a crisis triggered by his firing of the head of the FBI and allegations that the president disclosed sensitive intelligence to Russian officials.

The announcement of a large US arms deal with Saudi Arabia during Trump's visit there helped defence stocks, with shares in Boeing climbing 1.5 per cent.

Ford advanced 1.3 per cent after the company announced a management shakeup, naming Jim Hackett to replace Mark Fields as president and CEO amid declining sales in the US and Chinese markets. The move comes as Ford faced pressure from investors over its weak share price.

Meanwhile in Brazil, shares in JBS, the world's biggest meatpacking company, plummeted nearly 20 per cent amid a corruption scandal involving executives and Brazilian President Michel Temer.

Temer is fighting for his political life after revelations that he met with JBS executive Joesley Batista and allegedly discussed paying hush money to a politician jailed for corruption.

Temer says he is innocent and accuses Batista of having profited from the subsequent dive in the value of JBS and fall in value of the Brazilian currency.

The Sao Paulo Ibovespa index was down 2.4 per cent overall.