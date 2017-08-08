Envision to sell ambulance business to KKR in US$2.4 billion deal

A member of the American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance crew wheels a gurney into a residence during a medical call in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

REUTERS: Envision Healthcare Corp said it would sell its medical transportation unit, American Medical Response, to buyout firm KKR & Co's portfolio company, Air Medical Group Holdings, in a deal valued at US$2.4 billion.

The deal would create a new medical transportation company, which is expected to transport more than five million patients per year through a fleet of air and ground ambulances, Envision said on Tuesday.

