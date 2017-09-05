Equities fall after North Korea's latest nuclear test

LONDON: Stock markets in Asia and Europe slid on Monday (Sep 4) as investors sought safer bets after North Korea claimed to have tested a hydrogen bomb, one week after firing a ballistic missile over Japan.

Pyongyang on Sunday conducted its sixth nuclear test - sparking further condemnation and a warning from US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis of a "massive military response" if the United States or its allies were attacked.

Asian stock markets slid along with the South Korean won currency, while the safe haven yen and gold rallied as the news ramped up international tensions. European losses were less acute. US markets were closed for the Labour Day holiday.

"Fresh North Korean tensions weigh on financial markets as the probability of a serious US military response escalates," VTB Capital analyst Neil MacKinnon told AFP.

Seoul said later on Monday there were signs the North is preparing another missile launch, adding it could involve an intercontinental ballistic missile similar to the one fired over Japan.

Later, it said US President Donald Trump and South Korea's leader Moon Jae-In agreed to remove limits on the payload of the South's missiles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the United States will present a new UN sanctions resolution to punish North Korea, US Ambassador Nikki Haley said.

"It seems (North Korean leader) Kim Jong-un shows no signs of conciliation," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader.

North Korea "seems hell-bent on either goading the United States, and its president, into a response or what it thinks will be an embarrassing backdown," he added.

PROVOCATION

sentifi.com Channel News Asia - Sentifi topic widget

Safe-haven asset gold hit a new 2017 high and was at a near one-year high.

"Gold hit a level not seen since late September 2016 today as the investors flock to the metal on the back of rising tensions in relation to North Korea," said market analyst David Madden at CMC Markets UK.

"Some of the money that is pouring out of global stock markets is heading for gold as dealers would rather have their funds in a lower-risk asset."

On equity markets Seoul shed 1.2 per cent and Japan's Nikkei ended 0.9 per cent down as the stronger yen hurt exporters. Hong Kong slipped 0.8 per cent and Sydney closed down 0.4 per cent, while Singapore gave up one per cent.

In Europe, London and Paris slid 0.4 per cent, and Frankfurt shed 0.3 per cent.

"There has been a marked increase in North Korean provocation in recent weeks with a series of missile tests being carried out in what is quite clearly a deliberate escalation of international tensions," added XTB analyst David Cheetham.

Sunday's test was of a device that could be mounted on an intercontinental missile capable of reaching the United States, North Korea claimed.

"It's expected this latest North Korea aggression could further intensify geopolitical tensions," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at OANDA.

"The key now is how the international community will respond given how ineffective the tightened UN sanctions have been at discouraging North Korea's ambitions."

Key figures around 1530 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 7,411.47 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 12,102.21

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 5,103.97

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 3,431.38

New York: Closed for holiday

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.9 per cent at 19,508.25 (close)

Seoul - Kospi: DOWN 1.2 per cent at 2,329.65 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.8 per cent at 27,740.26 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 per cent at 3,379.58 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1915 from US$1.1862 at 2100 GMT on Friday

Pound/dollar: FLAT at US$1.2955

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 109.55 yen from 110.28 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 31 cents at US$52.44 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 20 cents at US$47.49