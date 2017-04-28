EU trade chief sees a good case to resume EU-US free trade talks

The European Union sees a good case for reviving frozen free trade talks with the United States, its trade commissioner said on Thursday.

European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom delivers a speech during an event hosted by Canada 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

"There is still a very good case to take negotiations on TTIP between EU and the US forward but I think we need to wait a little bit more for them to assess where we were, where we stopped, where they want to go," Cecilia Malmstrom told a conference in Copenhagen.

(Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen, writing by Stine Jacobsen; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters