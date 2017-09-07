Euro strength doesn't scare ECB off October move

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi acknowledged on Thursday (Sep 7) that a too-strong euro could hold inflation back from the Frankfurt institution's target, even as he named October as the time to decide on winding down its mass bond-buying programme.

ECB governors left interest rates and the "quantitative easing" mass bond-buying programme unchanged, playing for time as the central bank charts a way out of easy-money policy.

Meanwhile, most policymakers shared "concern that the recent volatility of the exchange rate represents a source of uncertainty which requires monitoring," Draghi said.

As a self-imposed deadline for the bond-buying programme at the end of December approaches, two major factors are squeezing the ECB: a stronger euro and still-sluggish inflation could justify prolonging QE; but it is also approaching the legal limits of the scheme and may be forced to wind it down.

Along with low interest rates and cheap loans to banks, the ECB's "quantitative easing" programme of €60 billion (US$72 billion) per month of government and corporate bond purchases is designed to encourage growth in the 19-nation eurozone, pushing inflation towards its target of just below 2.0 per cent.

A stronger euro makes imports cheaper, driving down consumer prices in the single currency area and braking inflation, and could also hinder growth by making eurozone goods more expensive abroad.

The euro's rise flowed into the ECB's latest inflation projections for the coming two years, knocking 0.1 percentage points each off the forecasts for both 2018 and 2019 - to 1.2 and 1.5 per cent respectively.

But Draghi remained confident that the bank would achieve its goal in subsequent years.

On tapering, or winding down bond-buying, "we should be ready to take the bulk of these decisions in October," Draghi said.

Policymakers had discussed different scenarios for a stepwise reduction of the scheme at this week's gathering, he said.

"The ECB made a clear case for abandoning its exceptionally loose monetary policy stance soon," said economist Holger Schmieding of Berenberg bank, noting that the bank had revised its economic growth forecast for 2017 up by 0.3 percentage points, to 2.2 per cent.

But given the influence of exchange rates on inflation, "whether or not that strategy will be successful will depend to some extent on factors well beyond the ECB's control," he added.

The euro rose to US$1.21 against the dollar during Draghi's remarks, but fell back to around US$1.20 by 1445 GMT.

WELCOME TO THE LIMIT



Draghi reiterated that "patience is needed" as the ECB steers inflation towards its goal, suggesting that an end to QE will be drawn out.

And he once again pointed to slow wage growth - linked to still-high unemployment and under-employment in some member countries - as the biggest factor holding back inflation.

Prolonging the ECB's intervention could support growth and inflation for longer, making a smooth withdrawal more certain.

But some argue the bank is running up against the limits set in its own rules, which bar it from buying more than 33 per cent of any one country's debt.

Coveted German bonds have also become scarce on the market, making it difficult for the ECB to buy in proportion to the "capital key", or the share of its capital contributed by each eurozone nation.

Draghi tried to dismiss the scarcity concerns. "These doubts were present at the very beginning of our programme. We've successfully shown that we've been able to cope with this," he said.

"Technical obstacles such as finding enough bonds can constrain the ECB's policy choices somewhat, but probably not decisively," Berenberg's Schmieding said.

STEP BY STEP



Draghi said that he had "no preference" between laying out a long-term plan for exiting QE or taking only one step at a time, leaving the bank with options if the growth or inflation outlook deteriorates while it winds down.

A large majority of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News expect the ECB to take the more flexible option.

Whatever the precise method, policymakers will aim for "a very smooth tapering without pushing up interest rates and with as little further euro appreciation as possible," analyst Carsten Brzeski of ING Diba bank said.